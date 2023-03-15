Gene Munster: Apple stock is safe harbor for the next 6 stormy months

Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss whether the recent news from the banking sector has changed Munster’s tech outlook, Foxconn’s recent warning on consumer electronic demand, and more. Munster says that Apple is probably the safest place to be when it comes to navigating the next 6 months.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple remains woefully undervalued.

