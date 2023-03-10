Apple shareholders approve board and pay packages; outside proposals rejected

Apple on Friday hosted its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on March 10, 2023 at 9:00 am P.T. in a virtual format. Apple investors approved the board of directors and executive pay packages while rejecting outside proposals.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Apple Inc. investors reelected its board, approved its compensation plan and rejected the shareholder proposals that the company opposed, giving the iPhone maker a clean sweep during its annual meeting.

A preliminary tally of the votes showed that the four measures Apple supported, including its board slate and compensation, were approved Friday. The five shareholder measures that it asked investors to reject failed to gain enough votes to pass.

Apple’s entire board, which includes Cook, Chairman Arthur Levinson, former US Vice President Al Gore and BlackRock Inc. co-founder Susan Wagner, was reelected. An Apple shareholder had called for the removal of both Gore and Cook, an effort that didn’t gain momentum.