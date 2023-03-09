Microsoft’s new AI-powered Bing hits 100 million daily users

Shares of Microsoft rose 1% after the new AI-powered Bing reached 100 million daily active users. The new Bing offers search, chat, and answers as well as content creation features, all in one place.

Yusuf Mehdi for the Microsoft Bing Blog:

It’s hard to believe it’s been just over a month since we released the new AI-powered Bing and Edge to the world as your copilot for the web. We are pleased to share that after a number of years of steady progress, and with a little bit of a boost from the million+ new Bing preview users, we have crossed 100M Daily Active Users of Bing. This is a surprisingly notable figure, and yet we are fully aware we remain a small, low, single digit share player. That said, it feels good to be at the dance! Of the millions of active users of the new Bing preview, it’s great to see that roughly one third are new to Bing. We see this appeal of the new Bing as a validation of our view that search is due for a reinvention and of the unique value proposition of combining Search + Answers + Chat + Creation in one experience. Secondly not only are we seeing growth in new users, but we are seeing engagement growing as more people are conducting more searches daily.

MacDailyNews Take: Competition in search engines is crucial and necessary for a healthy, open, World Wide Web that is not controlled by a single entity. Unfortunately, we do not have that today.

Microsoft Bing is available via Apple’s App Store here.

Our search engine of choice, DuckDuckGo, is available online (https://duckduckgo.com) and also via private browser for iOS and iPadOS on Apple’s App Store here.

To change your default web browser in macOS Ventura: Safari > Settings > Search and choose Search Engine.

Change the default web browser on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch: Settings > Safari > Search Engine and choose Search Engine.

