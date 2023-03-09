Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney to star in ‘Echo Valley’ for Apple Original Films

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney are attached to star in Apple Original Films’ new film “Echo Valley” from a script by “Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby.

Justin Kroll for Deadline:

The pic will star Moore as “Kate Garrett,” who is reeling from a personal tragedy and spends her days boarding and training horses at Echo Valley Farm, twenty-two secluded, picturesque acres in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Late one night, her wayward daughter, “Claire” (played by Sweeney), arrives at her doorstep, frightened, trembling, and covered in someone else’s blood. From that simple premise, Echo Valley becomes a heart-pounding thriller about just how far a mother will go to save her child. The pic will be produced by Scott Free’s Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss, Ingelsby, and Kevin Walsh produces for The Walsh Company under his multi-year Apple TV+ producing deal. Pruss and Ingelsby developed the script together.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

MacDailyNews Take: Content continues to build for Apple TV+!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.