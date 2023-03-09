Apple Music Classical launches on March 28th to Apple Music subscribers at no additional cost

Apple Music Classical, the app designed specifically for classical music, will launch on March 28th to Apple Music subscribers at no additional cost.

With the Apple Music Classical app, users can instantly find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with search built for the genre. Enjoy the highest audio quality available (up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless) and hear classical favorites like never before in spatial audio, all with zero ads.

Apple Music Classical also makes it easy for beginners to get acquainted with the genre thanks to hundreds of Essentials playlists, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, and intuitive browsing features.

The Ultimate Classical Experience

• Get unlimited access to the world’s largest classical music catalog (over 5 million tracks) with everything from new releases to celebrated masterpieces, plus thousands of exclusive albums.

• Search by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number, and find specific recordings instantly.

• Listen in the highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24 bit Hi-Res Lossless) and enjoy thousands of recordings in immersive spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.

• Benefit from complete and accurate metadata to make sure you know exactly what and who you are playing.

• Learn while you listen, with thousands of composer biographies, descriptions of key works, and more.

• Listen using AirPlay on compatible wireless devices.

Requirements

• Requires an Apple Music subscription (Individual, Student, Family, or Apple One). Not available with the Apple Music Voice Plan.

• Available worldwide where Apple Music is offered, excluding China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Available features and content may vary by country or region.

• Apple Music Classical is available for all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later.

• To listen to music on Apple Music Classical, you must have an internet connection.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple Music subscribers can pre-order the app starting today in the App Store. Then, the Apple Music Classical will automatically download on launch day if you’ve selected “App Updates” in iOS Settings > App Store.

