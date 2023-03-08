Apple reportedly to ‘re-examine’ Artificial Intelligence development

According to Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes, Apple is planning to “re-examine” its development of artificial intelligence.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

The paywalled report suggests that the growing interest in generative AI catalyzed by ChatGPT has motivated a re-evaluation of how the technology is developed at major companies like Apple, Meta, and Amazon. These companies are purportedly making efforts to ensure Microsoft does not maintain its lead in AI. Apple and Tesla, in particular, are said to be reconsidering their approach to AI. The trend is set to stoke the development of next-generation CPUs optimized for AI operations, supply chain sources claim… Until now, Apple appears to have mostly stayed out of the race to develop generative AI tools.

MacDailyNews Take: Siri – Apple’s most public-facing “AI” effort is a joke, always has been a joke, and, at this rate, will always be a joke.

The difference between an operations guy following a static playbook — reacting to events instead of determining them — versus a visionary genius becomes ever more apparent with each passing year.

