Apple reportedly to ‘re-examine’ Artificial Intelligence development

According to Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes, Apple is planning to “re-examine” its development of artificial intelligence.
Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:
The paywalled report suggests that the growing interest in generative AI catalyzed by ChatGPT has motivated a re-evaluation of how the technology is developed at major companies like Apple, Meta, and Amazon. These companies are purportedly making efforts to ensure Microsoft does not maintain its lead in AI. Apple and Tesla, in particular, are said to be reconsidering their approach to AI.
The trend is set to stoke the development of next-generation CPUs optimized for AI operations, supply chain sources claim…
Until now, Apple appears to have mostly stayed out of the race to develop generative AI tools.
MacDailyNews Take: Siri – Apple’s most public-facing “AI” effort is a joke, always has been a joke, and, at this rate, will always be a joke.
The difference between an operations guy following a static playbook — reacting to events instead of determining them — versus a visionary genius becomes ever more apparent with each passing year.
MDNs take is exactly right. Apple has had AI interest since the late 1970s-1980s. The “talking Mac” was one result way back when…..Not much to show for it these days.
The difference between a whining MDN reporter versus the best CEO in the world becomes ever more apparent with each” MDN Take”
Best CEO? What drugs are you on?
That’s why one is hugely successful and the other is out with the begging bowl.
Walking the walk v talking the talk.
How much have you contributed to support MDN? Nothing, I bet.
Is it MDN’s fault that Google monopolized the online ad market and, via political contributions, kept the trustbusters at bay for well over a decade?
It’s easy to tell when MDN is over the target. They get attacked, but their Take rings so true, that ad hominem attacks are all the peanut gallery has to offer.
Losers like “Timo” and “Mike B” attack the messenger because they don’t have the intellect to realize that a true statement is a true statement, much less refute it.
How much do you think “Timo” and “Mike B” contribute to help MacDailyNews continue operating after over 20 years of covering Apple closely?
$0.00 each. Guaranteed.
MDN’s Take on Apple’s CEO situation is exactly correct.
I made an investment decision to invest in AAPL, instead MDN. Have been investing heavily, more than you think. Hardly a loser, at least it doesn’t feel like it.
I rarely curse these days unless it’s at Siri
I’ve been Siri free for over 2-yrs now. I’m better off for it…no more cursing sessions because of her idiocy.
Apple spell-check on the other hand, leaves me cursing regularly (lazy speller, yes), but am pleased to have the dependable safety-net that is Google. Apple’s disfunction here is inexplicable.