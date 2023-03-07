Apple releases GarageBand for macOS 10.4.8

Apple on Tuesday released GarageBand for macOS 10.4.8 with sparse release notes. GarageBand for macOS 10.4.8 is recommended for all users.

GarageBand is a fully equipped music creation studio right inside your Mac — with a complete sound library that includes instruments, presets for guitar and voice, and an incredible selection of session drummers and percussionists. With an intuitive, modern design, it’s easy to learn, play, record, create, and share your hits worldwide.

New in GarageBand for macOS 10.4.8

• This update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s snappy!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.