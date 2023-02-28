Apple supplier in India unlikely to restore full operations for two months after massive fire

A day after a massive blaze forced production to be halted, it’s been found that most of the fire safety equipment at Apple supplier Foxlink’s facility in southern India was not functional, a government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The factory, which makes charging cables for iPhones, is located in the Chittoor district of India’s Andhra Pradesh state and is unlikely to resume full operations for two months, raising supply chain concerns for the U.S. tech giant, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Foxlink was engulfed in a massive fire on Monday that led part of the building to collapse. There were no casualties.

Except for fire extinguishers, safety systems such as smoke detectors, sprinklers and fire hydrants were in faulty condition, leading to a slower response in containing the fire, said J Ramanaiah, who leads the Fire Services Department in the region.

Foxlink operates a total of 10 assembly lines in two separate facilities at the plant in Andhra, of which four were completely destroyed, one source with knowledge of the situation said. Production at the remaining six assembly lines is expected to resume later this week.