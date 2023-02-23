Macs targeted by crypto-jacking malware in pirated versions of Final Cut Pro

An investigation by Jamf Threat Labs has discovered a new evasive crypto-jacking Mac malware distributed through pirated versions of Final Cut Pro.

Andrew Orr for AppleInsider:

An earlier version is known in the security community, but the new iteration hasn’t seen much detection. During routine monitoring, Jamf received an alert about XMRig usage, a command-line tool for mining cryptocurrency. Although XMRig is frequently used for good, its customizable, open-source nature has also made it a well-liked option for bad actors. The team found the malware hiding in pirated versions of Final Cut Pro, Apple’s video editing software. This malicious version of Final Cut Pro was running XMRig in the background.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote a little while ago (2009):

Don’t steal software. It’s bad karma, obviously. As always, do not download and authorize the installation of software from untrusted sources.

Here’s our usual oft-repeated reminder for Mac users and anyone who’s trying to use any other platform: Do not download and authorize the installation of applications (Trojans) from untrusted sources. No OS can protect users from themselves (or we wouldn’t be able to install any software). Those who grant attackers access to their Macs, should not be surprised to find their Macs are compromised. – MacDailyNews, November 1, 2011

