Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway increases its Apple stake by over $3 billion

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in Apple by over $3 billion in the fourth quarter, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Carolina Mandl and Sittrarasu S for Reuters:

Buffett’s company bought another 20.8 million Apple shares worth $3.2 billion, raising its stake to 5.8%, according to the filing.

Shares in Apple have surged nearly 18% this year.

Berkshire shrunk its stake in BNY Mellon by roughly 60%, to 25.1 million shares. At current prices, the divestment is worth nearly $2 billion.

It also partially divested Activision Blizzard, maker of the “Call of Duty” video game. The number of shares Berkshire holds fell 12.3%, to 52.7 million. It now owns a 6.7% stake.