Apple sets revenue record for Services: Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and more

Apple Services, which encompasses Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and more, came in at $20.8 billion for Apple’s fiscal Q223 ending December 31, a new all-time quarterly record, up from $19.5 billion a year earlier.

Caitlin Huston for The Hollywood Reporter:

Apple now has more than 935 million paid subscriptions, up from more than 900 million paid subscriptions reported in the previous quarter.

Helping to contribute to the Apple Services revenue record was the fact that Apple raised its subscription prices at both Apple TV+ and Apple Music this fall, alongside many other competitors. Maestri also spoke to increased customer engagement during the quarter and highlighted the sector’s achievements, which he noted came in spite of challenges in digital advertising and mobile gaming.

The price of Apple TV+ increased to $6.99 per month from $4.99 per month, while the annual plan increased to $69 per year from $49 per year. Apple Music increased the price of its single plan by $1 per month to $10.99, its family plan by $2 per month to $16.99 per month and the annual plan by $10 to reach $109 per year.

The Apple One bundle, which includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and more, also raised its prices.