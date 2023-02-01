How Netflix plans to prevent users from sharing passwords

After testing in some counties, Netflix last year announced that it has been working on a feature to prevent users from password sharing. Netflix has now explained how it will prevent users from sharing their passwords.

Martin Brinkmann for Ghacks:

Netflix explained in an updated account sharing FAQ how it plans to prevent account sharing in the future. The company highlights in the FAQ that devices will have to log into the local home network of the Netflix account and stream Netflix content regularly to avoid being blocked.

Netflix defines household devices in the following way: a device needs to be used to sign-in and watch Netflix content using the official Netflix apps or website while connected to the Wi-fi network at the primary location at least once every 31 days. Netflix mentions Wi-Fi network specifically and makes no mention of ethernet connections.

Information, such as IP addresses, device IDs and account activity is used to “determine whether a device signed into your account is part” of an account’s primary location.

Netflix targets account sharing with the restriction, but customers who only use their devices may also face verification prompts if they did not sign-in with a device for the 31 day period.