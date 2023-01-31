How many times do we have to tell you not to put HomePod on wooden surfaces?

When the original HomePod launched in 2018, owners quickly found that the smart speaker can leave white rings on some wooden surfaces. YouTuber Marques Brownlee has confirmed that the issue continues – albeit to a lesser extent – with Apple’s new second-generation HomePod.

Brownlee conducted a side-by-side test which shows that the white second-generation HomePod left a white ring on the wooden surface on which it was placed, although the 2nd gen. ring was significantly less apparent and did not appear as quickly as those created by the original HomePod.

MacDailyNews Take: Via Apple Support:

It is not unusual for any speaker with a vibration-damping silicone base to leave mild marks when placed on some wooden surfaces. The marks can be caused by oils diffusing between the silicone base and the table surface, and will often go away after several days when the speaker is removed from the wooden surface. If not, wiping the surface gently with a soft damp or dry cloth may remove the marks. If marks persist, clean the surface with the furniture manufacturer’s recommended cleaning process. If you’re concerned about this, we recommend placing your HomePod on a different surface.

