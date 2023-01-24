Apple TV+ gets two Academy Award nominations

Apple TV+ content on Tuesday landed two Academy Award nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the 95th Oscars.

Causeway actor Brian Tyree Henry is a nominee for “Best Actor in a Supporting Role.”

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and the Horse is nominated for “Best Animated Short Film.”

One-time Oscar contender “Emancipation,” starring infamous Oscars-slapper Will Smith, did not receive any nominations.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to the casts and crews of the nominated films!

