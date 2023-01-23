Tim Cook did not sell any of his Apple stock in 2022

Apple executives sold more of their Apple shares in 2022 than in 2021, but, notably, CEO Tim Cook didn’t sell a single share.

Ed Lin for Barron’s:

Amid last year’s market tumult, several Apple executives sold more stock by dollar volume than in 2021, but CEO Tim Cook held on to what he had. He hasn’t unloaded any of the shares since 2021, when the stock was soaring.

Cook’s most recent sale of Apple stock was Aug. 25, 2021, when he sold 2.4 million shares for $355 million, an average price of $148.58 each, according to a form he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The sale was made through Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which automatically executes trades when parameters set by an insider are met. The plans are intended to remove the potential for insiders to benefit from the knowledge of nonpublic corporate news. All of Apple’s top executives sell stock through such plans.

It’s not clear if Cook ended his planned selling, or if the stock hasn’t matched his parameters.