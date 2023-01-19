HomePod software update delivers new features to every model

Apple announced the second-generation HomePod Wednesday with some nice new features, plenty of which are coming to existing models with software version 16.3 to be released next week.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

The HomePod mini and new HomePod have built-in temperature and humidity sensors that’ll be activated by the update. Users with multiple HomePods across their home will be able to see the current temperature and humidity of each room within the Apple Home app.

Siri is also getting more powerful with new commands and response protocols. Users can set recurring home automations just by speaking to Siri, and actions that don’t have an obvious visible response will end with a tone once completed…

Apple is also opening up Find My data to Siri on the HomePod. Users will be able to ask for the locations of friends and family if it is actively being shared.