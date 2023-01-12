‘The Mosquito Coast’ author says a season 3 renewal of Apple TV+ series would lead to his 1981 novel and Peter Weir’s Harrison Ford-Helen Mirren film

“The Mosquito Coast” author Paul Theroux says a season 3 renewal of Apple TV+ series would lead to his 1981 novel that Peter Weir turned into a cult classic movie with Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and River Phoenix.

Mike Fleming Jr for Deadline:

The [classic film is the] one where Ford’s brilliant counterculture inventor Allie Fox becomes so obsessed with imposing a vision of utopia that he nearly takes down his family. Here, the author discusses seeing his famed novel pre-quelized by Neil Cross (Luther), the improvements over his book, his nephew Justin starring, and why he’s so rooting for one more season. Paul Theroux: What I imagined was the man that Allie was as he takes his family into a jungle to create a utopian community. If there’s a third season, it would segue into the book itself, and the movie’s search for a utopian community. But we don’t know at the end of the second season if Allie is part of this, or if Margo is on her own. That’s the cliffhanger… As the author of the book, I’m fascinated by what they’ve made of it. I’m an exec producer so I was tuned into each episode, but I was still on the edge of my seat wondering what was going to happen. They’ve done such a great job writing and directing, and the acting is terrific. I’m hoping that it goes into a third season just to round it off…

MacDailyNews Take: We watch and recommend The Mosquito Coast on Apple TV+, so we certainly hope that Apple will order up a third season ASAP!

