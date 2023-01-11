Apple falls off Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work list

Glassdoor has released its 100 Best Places to Work report of 2023, but, for the first time in over a decade, Apple is absent from the list. Last year, Apple was ranked at #56 after being ranked #31 in 2021.

To determine the list, Glassdoor analyzed anonymous reviews posted by employees on the platform. They considered “hundreds of thousands” of companies with 1,000 or more employees between October 19, 2021, and October 17, 2022. The winners were ranked on their overall Glassdoor rating achieved using a 5-point scale: 1.0 being very dissatisfied and 5.0 being very satisfied. Daniel Zhao, a lead economist at Glassdoor, says Apple’s absence from this year’s list is “pretty striking.” “Apple has been on the list for the last 15 years, since the list’s inception,” Zhao tells CNBC Make It. “In the last year for Apple, the return to office push has been met with mixed responses from employees.”

MacDailyNews Take: It’s been all downhill for Apple on this list since hitting #20 in 2011, the year Steve Jobs died.

