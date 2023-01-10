Apple iPhone 16 Pro said to sport under-display Face ID next year

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro models will feature under-display Face ID technology to provide more usable display area, according to The Elec‘s Lee Ki-jong.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

The Korean-language report explains that Apple will move the components required for ‌Face ID‌ authentication directly under the ‌iPhone‌’s display in 2024. When not in use, the TrueDepth camera for ‌Face ID‌ will not be visible under the display, which will appear seamlessly contiguous with the surrounding screen area.

The report clarified that the hole in the display for the front-facing camera will remain on the ‌iPhone‌ 16 Pro, but the overall display area and sense of immersion will be improved. It added that the display cutouts will remain the same from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 15 Pro later this year since the under-display technology is not yet ready.

It also corroborated rumors that all four models in the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup will offer the Dynamic Island, expanding the feature from the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max to the two standard models later in 2023.