Apple gets ready to take on India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market

Apple is finally ready to begin opening its first brick-and-mortar stores in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market.

Luc Olinga for TheStreet:

The company seems to have found a springboard for growth in the form of the upcoming opening of Apple Stores in India, the world’s second largest smartphone market after China.

The company has just posted a dozen roles for Apple stores for “various locations within India.”

The roles offered range from “In-Store Leader”, to “In-Genius”, “In-Specialist’, ‘In-Senior Manager,” “In-Technical Specialist,” “In-Market Leader,” “In-Operations Expert,” “In-Business Pro,” “In-Creative,” “In-Business Expert,” “In-Manager.”

Apple has not disclosed the cities in which it intends to open Apple Stores or how many it will open. But on LinkedIn the group says it is looking for “In-Genius” in Mumbai and New Delhi. Many experts say that the flagship store will open in Mumbai, at the earliest in March.

The establishment of Apple in India is a big positive for the company, which seeks to depend less on China.