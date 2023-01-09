All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, USB-C; Pro models to feature Titanium frame

According to Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman, he hardware-dependent “Dynamic Island” feature is currently limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, but Apple plans to expand the feature to all four iPhone 15 models launching later this year.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Gurman said the iPhone 15 series will offer the same four screen sizes as the iPhone 14 series, meaning that customers can expect a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. Following in the footsteps of the Apple Watch Ultra, Gurman previously suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro Max might be named the iPhone 15 Ultra. Display analyst Ross Young previously claimed that the Dynamic Island would be available on all four iPhone 15 models, and this rumor is now backed by Gurman. As widely expected, all four iPhone 15 models will be equipped with a USB-C port instead of Lightning, according to Gurman.

MacDailyNews Take: The Dynamic Island offered exclusively by the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of, if not the most, highly coveted features in the latest generation of iPhones.

