All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, USB-C; Pro models to feature Titanium frame

According to Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman, he hardware-dependent “Dynamic Island” feature is currently limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, but Apple plans to expand the feature to all four iPhone 15 models launching later this year.
Gurman said the iPhone 15 series will offer the same four screen sizes as the iPhone 14 series, meaning that customers can expect a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. Following in the footsteps of the Apple Watch Ultra, Gurman previously suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro Max might be named the iPhone 15 Ultra.
Display analyst Ross Young previously claimed that the Dynamic Island would be available on all four iPhone 15 models, and this rumor is now backed by Gurman.
As widely expected, all four iPhone 15 models will be equipped with a USB-C port instead of Lightning, according to Gurman.
MacDailyNews Take: The Dynamic Island offered exclusively by the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of, if not the most, highly coveted features in the latest generation of iPhones.
10 Comments
If the prime selling point is a display gimmick we’ve passed peak iPhone. Speaking of which I’m so glad the new iPhone frame will be Titanium because the frame on my iPhone keeps breaking. Not. But it does bend quite a bit. Not. What’s the selling point of the Titanium?
“Captain Grok.”
Telling us he’s too poor to afford an iPhone 14 Pro model without explicitly telling us.
Titanium is stronger than stainless steel and weighs half as much…
We’ve gotten to where “new features” are simply different ways of displaying old information, which is jarring to user familiarity developed over the course of years. Rather than concrete improvements that signal progress over time we get novelty for the next annual upgrade cycle.
Captain “Gronk” is certainly doing his best “applecynic” impersonation.
I have a “better” idea. Liquidmetal instead of titanium. I don’t know if it would really be a better phone, but it would get me a lot closer to retirement!
The farthest it ever got at Apple was in the form of a SIM ejector tool. Doubt it’s coming anytime soon on an iPhone.
I’d rather they show screen levels decreasing, make it a dynamic peninsula, and stop wasting that bit of screen space with Cook Strait.
This has all been reported elsewhere Gurman out of date – again
Gorman is probably “Captain Gronk”