Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple mixed-reality headset likely delayed to second half of year; WWDC reveal possible in June

Apple’s long-awaited mixed reality headset is likely delayed into second half of year, according to uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, with its unveiling possibly coming in June at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2023).

Ming-Chi Kuo via Twitter:

Apple’s AR/MR headset development is behind schedule due to issues with mechanical component drop testing and the availability of software development tools, meaning that mass shipment of this device may postpone from the original 2Q23 to the end of 2Q23 or 3Q23. As a result, it is increasingly unlikely that Apple will hold a media event for the new device in January. At this point, it seems more likely that Apple will announce the AR/MR headset at a spring media event or WWDC based on the current development progress.

MacDailyNews Note: Kuo had predicted in June 2022 that Apple would announce a mixed reality headset by the end of January 2023. Apple’s headset is expected to cost between $2,000 and $3,000 and will have more than 10 cameras on the exterior and interior of the device, according to Bloomberg News. The mixed reality device will run on an operating system called xrOS, with mixed reality adaptations of Apple’s Messages, FaceTime and Maps apps.

