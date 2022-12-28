Apple stock price hits lowest since June 2021

Apple’s stock price closed at its lowest level since June 2021 on Tuesday, amid an ongoing selloff of big-tech stocks amplified by concerns over iPhone supply in the key holiday sales period.
Ryan Vlastelica for Bloomberg News:
The stock fell 1.4% in its third straight negative session. While Apple remains a modest outperformer for 2022, with a 27% decline that is narrower than the 34% drop of the Nasdaq 100 Index, it has lagged the tech-heavy gauge over the past month.
MacDailyNews Note: In early Wednesday trading, Apple shares were down $0.46 (-0.35%) to $129.57. (Sub-$130!)
Recent weakness has come as production halts in a major iPhone plant in China contribute to a supply shortfall of Apple’s flagship product. Earlier on Tuesday, JPMorgan wrote that iPhone supply is “improving and inching slowly towards parity with demand,” although it added that Apple is typically “much further along in reaching parity between iPhone demand and supply” at this time in the year. Due to this issue, the firm expects results in Apple’s December quarter to be “muted” relative to consensus expectations.
Separately, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee also wrote that the latest smartphone shipment data out of China “confirm industry headwinds.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yummy!
Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful. — Warren Buffett
My guess; AAPL drops more. Few expect ’23 to NOT be worse. Apple is strong, but not impervious.
Joe’s an idiot and morally bereft, but he’s not THE king of the econ,