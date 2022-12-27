Apple iPhone 14 Pro supply recovers after shortages – analyst

A Wall Street analyst said Tuesday that Apple appears to have finally recovered from shortages that reduced the availability of iPhone 14 Pro models during the Christmas shopping season.

Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee said his firm’s channel checks indicate an improved supply of premium models of the latest iPhones. In a note to clients, Chatterjee said the supply of iPhone 14 Pro models has slowly improved and most varieties are now available for in-store pickup across all geographies for the first time since the product launched on Sept. 16. Chatterjee rates Apple stock as overweight, or buy, with a price target of $190.

MacDailyNews Take: The December quarter’s pain will be the March quarter’s gain!

These iPhone 14 Pro sales are merely deferred, not lost. Some may shift down to iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, but most buyers will simply wait for supply to catch up amidst strong demand. – MacDailyNews, November 16, 2022

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.