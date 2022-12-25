Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from MacDailyNews!

Dear MacDailyNews readers and commenters,

Amidst the Christmas news slowdown, we can all look forward to 2023 which promises to bring more new Apple Silicon-powered Macs, new iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, tons of new Apple TV+ content, and so much more, including the possible introduction of Apple’s mixed-reality headset signaling the birth of an all-new platform

The company is set up for its most successful year ever!

As we enjoy spending time with family and friends, we want to thank you so much for visiting MacDailyNews throughout the year and for making us a part of your day. We really appreciate it!

An extra special thanks to all of of those who contribute to our operations, and those who regularly send us links to interesting articles – you know who you are – thank you, thank you, thank you!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

— MacDailyNews

