Why Apple stock is a must buy for 2023 – analyst

Apple stock now trades on a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22, a roughly 21% discount to its historical average. At 16 times forward enterprise-value-to-EBITDA, Apple’s stock trades at a 17% haircut to its historical norm. Apple’s current compelling valuation has caught the attention of Citi’s tech analyst Jim Suva.

Brian Sozzi for Yahoo Finance:

“We believe demand for Apple’s products and services is likely to remain resilient throughout FY23. We do recognize that regulatory risks remain a major overhang on the stock, but we view these as headline risk rather that fundamental risk. Such headlines could provide a near-term stock pullback which we would view as a buying opportunity for Apple shares,” Suva wrote in a new 20-page report to clients.

Added Suva, “Apple’s current market value does not reflect new product category launches. This will change with the launch of the new AR/VR headset in 2023 and foldables in 2024.”

Here are the six factors behind Suva’s bullish 2023 call on Apple.

