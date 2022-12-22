Meme schmeme: Stock-trading kids are loading up on Apple stock and index funds

In joint accounts with parents, kids younger than 18 are learning to play the stock market and they’re eschewing meme stocks in favor of Apple stock and index funds.

Beth Pinsker for MarketWatch:

These days, youngsters are picking stocks as if they’re mini-Warren Buffetts. On the Greenlight platform, which caters to families, kids under 18 invested $13.4 million in 2022 and made 386,382 trades, up from $10.5 million under management and 355,421 trades in the prior year. Kids saved more than $116 million, and all together, families and kids had more than $1.34 billion under management with Greenlight, which charges $9.98 per month for access to the tier that allows trading. The most popular buys, in order: Apple, Vanguard’s 500 Index Fund ETF, Amazon, Tesla, and Microsoft. These same picks were mirrored at Stockpile, a similar platform that allows investing accounts for kids and offers fractional trading, access to crypto and savings features, starting at $4.95 per month. The top picks for kids in 2022 were: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Disney, and the same Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund.

MacDailyNews Take: Back up the Tonka truck for Apple at these discount prices, kids! You’ll likely never time the market perfectly, but you can make a lot worse investments than buying Apple over time, especially when it’s beaten down, reinvesting the dividends every quarter, and holding for the long term.

