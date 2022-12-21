What to do if you can’t access a home or accept a home invitation in Apple’s Home app

Apple’s reimagined Home app offers users easier ways to navigate, organize, view and control all of your smart home accessories.

If you can no longer connect to a home, or receive or accept a home invitation, here’s what to do.

Make sure the invited user’s iPhone or iPad is running iOS or iPadOS version 16.2. On the invited user’s iPhone or iPad, upgrade all homes to the new Home architecture. If “This home and all accessories are up to date” appears under Home Settings > Software Update, your homes are already upgraded. Restart the invited user’s and home owner’s iPhone or iPad, and restart all Apple TV and HomePod devices in the home. On the home owner’s iPhone or iPad, open the Home app and remove any pending invitations to the invited user. Tap the More button , select Home Settings , tap the guest’s name, and tap Cancel Invitation. Resend the invitation to share control of the home to the invited user.

MacDailyNews Note: If the invited user does not accept the invitation within 3 hours, the invitation expires. If the invitation expires, simply complete steps 3-5 again.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.