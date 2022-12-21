Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple likely to cancel or postpone next-gen iPhone SE

Uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities on Wednesday says that Apple is likely to cancel or postpone next-gen iPhone SE, which would be the 4th generation model, planned for 2024.

Ming-Chi Kuo via Twitter:

My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus) as well as concerns that the full-screen design of the SE 4 will lead to an increase in higher costs/selling prices. As a result, Apple may need to reconsider the product positioning and return on investment for the SE 4.

Additionally, reducing unnecessary new product development expenses will also help the company navigate the challenges of the global economic recession in 2023.