Analyst: All-new 15.5-inch MacBook Air coming in early 2023

Apple has long been rumored to be working a new 15-inch MacBook Air flagship model. Now, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), says that Apple will begin panel production for a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air in the first quarter of 2023, suggesting that it could launch sometime in the spring.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Young as well as Bloomberg have previously reported on the possibility of a 15-inch MacBook Air. Bloomberg, in particular, previously pointed to a potential launch in the spring of next year. Young’s latest report that panel production is expected to begin in Q1 lines up with the possibility of a spring release date. Young also more specifically indicates that the new MacBook Air will feature a 15.5-inch display size. This means Apple would have two MacBook Air sizes available at 13.6 inches and 15.5 inches. Apple used to offer the MacBook Air in two different screen sizes, 11 inches and 13 inches, but it eventually simplified the lineup to get rid of the smaller option.

MacDailyNews Take: The 11.6-inch MacBook Air was our favorite Mac ever. And we’ve used a lot of Macs.

