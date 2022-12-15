macOS Ventura 13.2, iOS 16.3, and iPadOS 16.3 public betas now available

The first public betas for macOS Ventura 13.2, iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, and others have become available for those who are enrolled in Apple’s public beta program.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

Just a day after resuming the developer beta cycle for the next versions of its major operating systems, Apple has now issued the first public betas. Apple released developer betas for iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3, and macOS Ventura 13.2 on Wednesday. The public betas are the same build as the developer betas, so users shouldn’t find any differences between the two.

MacDailyNews Note: Public beta versions of the releases are available via the Apple Beta Software Program here.

