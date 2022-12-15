Apple’s ‘Spirited’, ‘Emancipation,’ and Selena Gomez doc break internal records

Apple does not release viewer metrics, but the musical “Spirited” starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds has broken records to become the biggest film ever on the platform, and its songs could factor in the awards race.

Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:

Apple insiders say that the just launched Antoine Fuqua-directed Will Smith-starrer Emancipation has drawn +27% new viewers to Apple TV+ and has become the No. 1 movie internationally in Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Korea and more. How the film factors in the awards race remains to be seen. Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me opened atop Apple’s young-adult rankings.

MacDailyNews Take: And Apple has a bunch of highly anticipated films on deck for 2023, headline by the Martin Scorsese-directed Robert De Niro and Leo DiCaprio starrer Killers of the Flower Moon!

