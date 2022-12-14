Apple TV+ snaps up highly anticipated Boris Becker documentary

The highly anticipated Boris Becker documentary from John Battsek and Lorton Entertainment has landed at Apple TV+. The title and release date are unavailable at this early date.

K.J. Yossman for Variety:

The documentary follows tennis superstar Becker as he faces bankruptcy and criminal charges after he was convicted of hiding his assets. “I’ve hit my [rock] bottom,” a red-eyed Becker says in the first trailer for the project (above). “I don’t know what to make of it.” The two-part series is directed by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney (“Taxi to the Dark Side”) and produced by Battsek (“Searching for Sugar Man”), who spent three years filming Becker until he was sent to prison in April of this year. “The untitled series aims to explore every aspect of the man who became a tennis sensation after winning the Wimbledon Championships at the age of just 17, going on to win 49 career titles including six Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal, as well as his high profile, sometimes tumultuous personal life,” reads the logline. As well as numerous interviews with Becker himself, the series also includes contributions from his family, friends and colleagues, including tennis stars such as John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Novak Djokovic, Mats Wilander and Michael Stich.

MacDailyNews Take: This will be a hit and draw eyeballs and subscribers to Apple TV+ even with Alex Gibney* at the helm.

*Alex Gibney was responsible for the awful Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine docudrama back in 2015.

