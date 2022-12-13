Xiaomi yet again knocks off Apple’s iPhone design with latest Android flagship

Xiaomi’s derivative new 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 Android phone bears more than a passing resemblance to Apple’s iPhone 14 design language, with shiny, flat edges to go along with its derivative operating system.

Ron Amadeo for Ars Technica:

Hey look, it’s an iPhone! Xiaomi is fond of copying Apple, and with the flat-sided perimeter band and square camera block, it’s hard to see the Xiaomi 13 as anything other than an iPhone. It looks much better than the curved-sided Xiaomi 13 Pro, but that’s just because the iPhone’s flat sides also look good. These phones will never hit the US market, but they usually get some kind of European release. For now, they are in China starting at 3,999 yuan (~$573)…

MacDailyNews Take: More trade dress infringement, which for Xiaomi is par for the course. Anyone who’s looking at these simply wants a real iPhone whether they know, or will admit, it or not.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.