Major Apple assembler Foxconn’s China ‘iPhone City’ lifts ‘closed-loop’ COVID restrictions

Major Apple assembler Foxconn’s COVID-hit Zhengzhou facility in China lifted its “closed-loop” COVID restrictons on Thursday, it said in a statement posted on its WeChat account.

Reuters:

The Zhengzhou industrial park where Foxconn’s plant locates has been under a so-called closed-loop system that isolated the plant from the wider world for 56 days, the statement said.

The world’s largest contract electronics maker, which has been trying to replenish depleted staff numbers at the site after thousands left over the past month, expects the Zhengzhou plant to resume full production around late December to early January, a company source told Reuters on Monday.

Foxconn could have seen more than 30% of the Zhengzhou site’s November production affected, Reuters reported last month citing a source familiar with the matter.