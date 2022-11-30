Elon Musk meets with Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple Park

Elon Musk said Wednesday he met with Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, just days after the new Twitter owner questioned why Apple’s advertising budget on Twitter had been reduced and revealed that Apple had warned Twitter that its app could be pulled from Apple’s App Store. Both incidents occurred after Musk acquired Twitter and vowed to allow free speech on the previously highly and selectively censored platform.

“Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ,” Mr. Musk wrote on Twitter.

Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ pic.twitter.com/xjo4g306gR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

Musk’s next tweet:

Cancel culture needs to be canceled!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

Musk’s tweets came just hours after the official Twitter account announced Twitter 2.0 which said that Twitter “continues its diligent work to keep the platform safe from hateful conduct, abusive behavior, and any violation of Twitter’s rules… The team remains strong and well-resourced, and automated detection plays an increasingly important role in eliminating abuse.”

Twitter 2.0: Same mission.

Faster innovation.

More transparency.https://t.co/mNBerk4vPE — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) November 30, 2022

MacDailyNews Take: Rapprochement?

