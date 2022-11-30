Elon Musk meets with Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple Park

Elon Musk said Wednesday he met with Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, just days after the new Twitter owner questioned why Apple’s advertising budget on Twitter had been reduced and revealed that Apple had warned Twitter that its app could be pulled from Apple’s App Store. Both incidents occurred after Musk acquired Twitter and vowed to allow free speech on the previously highly and selectively censored platform.
“Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ,” Mr. Musk wrote on Twitter.
Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ pic.twitter.com/xjo4g306gR
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022
Musk’s next tweet:
Cancel culture needs to be canceled!!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022
Musk’s tweets came just hours after the official Twitter account announced Twitter 2.0 which said that Twitter “continues its diligent work to keep the platform safe from hateful conduct, abusive behavior, and any violation of Twitter’s rules… The team remains strong and well-resourced, and automated detection plays an increasingly important role in eliminating abuse.”
Twitter 2.0:
Same mission.
Faster innovation.
More transparency.https://t.co/mNBerk4vPE
— Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) November 30, 2022
MacDailyNews Take: Rapprochement?
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
3 Comments
its good they are talking ! Everyone doesn’t have to agree on everything but shutting down speech and communication leads the crazies underground and creates an echo chamber where new ideas are not welcome. It says a lot about both men willingness to meet. Most everyone evolves their position overtime as they think and learn new facts. so even the most outrageous ideas shouldn’t be feared from those grounded in truth and open to debate. Often when you debate ideas with someone it may seem they are closed minded but given time to reflect on new perspectives most people come evolve their beliefs as the the truth and new thoughts grow. Debated and open dialogue isn’t effective changing minds in the moment but rather a great way to plant seeds for future possibilities.
Hope they took a minute to talk about Apple music or CarPlay for Tesla cars ! Twitter is soo boring
For all the Tim Cook apologists….
Elon Musk is the modern day Steve Jobs,
Apple is acting like Microsoft under Cook (look at the Epic Games fiasco).
Nobody thought Nokia or BBerry could be toppled as fast as they were. the only thing that can make Apple the next in line to fail…. Is Tim
Cook’s hypocrisy. People loved apple under Jobs for what it was, Cook thinks it for what it stands for (which is completely different from one country to the next…. Hypocrisy.)