Apple looks to land streaming rights for Dutch Eredivisie soccer league

Apple is focused on bringing exclusive sports to its Apple TV+ streaming service, and the latest is a bid for streaming rights for the Dutch Eredivisie soccer league.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

It is claimed by Netherlands-based sports marketer Chris Woerts that Apple has entered discussions over broadcast rights for Everdivisie matches, the country’s soccer league, according to iCreate. If successful, Apple could provide Apple TV+ subscribers with more soccer matches to watch through its service, starting in 2025.

While promising, Apple has a lot of competition to take on., with Amazon and Netflix said to be preparing their own bids for the sporting content, among others.

Woerts says that cable operator Ziggo is in the mix as well, and it is likely to make a serious offer of 150 million to 200 million euros ($156 million to $208 million) per year.

Currently, ESPN owns the broadcasting rights for Eredivisie matches, and will hold on to them until 2024.