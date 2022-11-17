Apple debuts annual holiday commercial: ‘Share the Joy’

Apple on Thursday debuted its annual holiday ad, ‘Share the Joy,’ focused on AirPods Pro and Audio Sharing.

Share the joy of the holidays with Audio Sharing on AirPods Pro. – Apple

The commercial is backed by the hip-hop/rap song “Puff” by Bhavi & Bizarrap.

MacDailyNews Note: With the latest version of iOS or iPadOS, you and a friend can both listen with AirPods or Beats wireless headphones to audio from your iPhone or iPad.

How to Share the Joy:

Connect your AirPods or AirPods Pro, your AirPods Max, or your Beats headphones to your iOS or iPadOS device. Tap the AirPlay button in Control Center on your iPhone or iPad, on the Lock Screen, or in the app that you’re listening to. Tap Share Audio. If your friend has AirPods or AirPods Pro, hold them close to your device with the AirPods inside the case and open the lid. If your friend has AirPods Max, hold them close to your device. If your friend has Beats wireless headphones, put them in pairing mode and hold them close to your device. When you see your friend’s headphones appear on your screen, tap Share Audio.

Compatible headphone models:

• AirPods Max

• AirPods Pro (1st generation) and later

• AirPods (1st generation) and later

• Powerbeats

• Solo Pro

• Powerbeats Pro

• Powerbeats3 Wireless

• Beats Solo3 Wireless

• Beats Studio3 Wireless

• BeatsX

• Beats Flex

• Beats Fit Pro

You can also share audio on Apple TV 4K with tvOS 14 and later.

Compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models:

• iPhone 8 and later

• iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) and later

• iPad Pro 11-inch

• iPad Pro 10.5-inch

• iPad Air (3rd generation) and later

• iPad mini (5th generation) and later

• iPad (5th generation) and later

• iPod touch (7th generation)

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.