Apple Original Films hosts world premiere of ‘Spirited’ with stars Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds

This week at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York, Apple Original Films hosted the world premiere of the highly anticipated holiday musical comedy, “Spirited,” debuting in theaters on November 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Those celebrating “Spirited” at the premiere event included Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, Tracy Morgan, Patrick Page, Jimmy Fallon, Andrea Anders, Marlow Barkley, Aimee Carrero, Maven Morgan, Loren Woods, P.J. Byrne, Maximilian Piazza, as well as writer, director and producer Sean Anders, writer and producer John Morris, producers David Koplan, Jessica Elbaum and George Dewey, executive producer Diana Pokorny, executive producers and composers Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, choreographer Chloe Arnold and more.

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, “A Christmas Carol” is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. From director Sean Anders, written by Sean Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold, this modern retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat.

Apple Original Films’ “Spirited” features stars Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page and the voice talents of Tracy Morgan. The film is written, directed and produced by Sean Anders, and written and produced by John Morris for Two Grown Men, with Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum producing for Gloria Sanchez, George Dewey producing for Maximum Effort Productions, and is also produced by David Koplan.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 280 wins and 1,216 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.