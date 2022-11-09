The Guardian reviews Apple Watch Ultra: ‘The most capable smartwatch on the market’

Inspired by the most extreme activities, Apple Watch Ultra brings a new bold design and a wide range of features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure. A 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal reveal the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet, and a customizable Action button offers instant access to a wide range of useful features.

Apple Watch Ultra has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use. Additionally, a new low-power setting, ideal for multi-day experiences, can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours.2 The new Wayfinder watch face is designed specifically for the larger Apple Watch Ultra display and includes a compass built into the dial, with space for up to eight complications. Apple Watch Ultra introduces three new bands — Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band — offering unique design features that provide a secure and comfortable fit for every adventure.

Samuel Gibbs for The Guardian:

Inside the Ultra is essentially a Series 8. It has the same chip, sensors and software, which instantly makes it the most capable smartwatch on the market. But the outside is bigger, thicker, meaner-looking and made of titanium. The flat screen is twice as bright, made of scratch-resistant sapphire glass and surrounded by a metal bezel to protect it from impact. The left side has a new “action” button and 40% louder speaker capable of producing an 86dB siren for attracting attention in the wilderness. It looks like it means business: rugged in an expensive-looking way that’s eye-catching. Despite measuring 49mm across your wrist, the Ultra is fairly compact for an adventure watch and still easily slides under shirt cuffs. It comes with a choice of three strap types, but will take existing 44mm or 45mm Apple Watch bands, too.

