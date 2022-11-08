Apple AirTag helps reunite lost dog with his owner

In Florida, a lost dog and his owner are reunited, and it’s all thanks to an Apple AirTag item – or, in this case, pet – tracker.

Deborah Choe for Fox 35 Orlando:

Rocky’s owner, Denise Huertas, was taking out the trash on Thursday, October 20, in her Orlando neighborhood. She said about an hour later, she realized her six-pound Yorkshire Terrier was missing. “I ran and got my phone because they have an AirTag, so when I looked at the location, the location said about 20 minutes away,” she said.

Thankfully, a good Samaritan saw Rocky near Pineloch and Orange Avenue and took him to Orange County Animal Services. Staff said they immediately noticed the little guy was sporting an Apple AirTag on his collar. “This was actually a first for us, we’ve never really seen this level of technology,” Bryant Almedia said. “I’m honestly going to recommend it to as many people as I can, it was an amazing reunion.”

“I’ve been telling everybody that story. You know people worry about AirTags tracking them and stuff,” Almedia said. “I’m like there is a positive to it. You’ll never lose your dog again!”