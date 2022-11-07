Apple preps release of iOS 16.1.1 to address Wi-Fi issue

Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.1.1 for iPhone to address bugs and issues experienced by users, including a persistent Wi-Fi bug.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

MacRumors in the past week has seen signs of devices running iOS 16.1.1 in our website analytics, indicating the update is under testing within Apple and could see a launch in the near future.

While it’s unclear what the update will include, it’s possible it could fix a widespread and persistent Wi-Fi bug that has impacted users. The bug causes a user’s ‌iPhone‌ to randomly disconnect from Wi-Fi when left on standby, such as overnight or in other situations.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman recently said in his Power On newsletter that Apple is likely to release Emergency SOS via Satellite via a dot-update to ‌iOS 16‌ in November, which could turn out to be iOS 16.1.1