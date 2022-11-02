Apple said to freeze most hiring amid rampant inflation, recession fears

Amid rampant U.S. inflation and recession fears, Apple has frozen hiring for roles across corporate divisions, according to a Wednesday report from Business Insider, which cites “three sources.”

Reed Alexander and Claire Atkinson for Business Insider :

Staff across divisions, the sources said, have been told the company won’t be onboarding new hires for a number of months, possibly through the end of the company’s fiscal year, which is September 2023.

The hiring stall affects full-time employees inside the company, said one of the three people, with divisions such as retail still likely to add sales staffers at Apple locations in advance of the holiday gifting rush.

This person — who has direct knowledge of internal conversations at the tech behemoth — said Apple had designated “no budget” for additional headcount for company positions in the coming year. The person characterized the company as being in a hiring “freeze.”

In a statement to Insider on Tuesday, an Apple spokesperson reiterated Cook’s points. “We are continuing to hire but given the economic environment we’re taking a very deliberate approach in some parts of the business,” the spokesperson said. “We are very confident in Apple’s future and are investing for the long term. We want to be thoughtful and make smart decisions that enable us to continue fueling innovation for the long term.”