All eyes on Apple as the world’s most valuable company reports earnings after the bell

Attention is focused on Apple as the world’s most valuable company reports fiscal fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday, October 27th.

Analysts’ consensues estimates (per Refinitiv) call for EPS of $1.27 per share on revenue of $88.90 billion.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

The company faces several headwinds, but investors hope that the iPhone maker is largely immune thanks to its strong brand, dedicated owners and strong demand for expensive devices. PC and smartphone demand is falling around the world, potentially affecting Apple…

MacDailyNews Take: Apple doesn’t make mere PCs or smartphones, they make Macs and iPhones.

Wall Street is expecting Apple’s sales to grow in the September quarter on an annual basis. Analysts are also expecting slight growth in the current quarter ending in December, which is traditionally Apple’s biggest of the year (and has an extra week of sales this year.) Apple hasn’t provided official guidance since the start of the pandemic, but it offers analysts some data points that allow them to back into the ability to forecast sales. Any guidance that suggests a lighter-than-expected holiday season could hit the stock hard.

MacDailyNews Take: As always, it’s the guidance (or what passes for it these days) that will affect Apple’s share price the most in the coming days. Other market catalysts loom (other tech firms’ earnings and guidance, the U.S. midterm elections, interest rate hikes, inflation, recession, etc.).

As always, we’ll have Apple’s results for you as soon as they are available, right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30 pm EDT. Following that, we’ll have live notes of Apple’s fiscal Q422 conference call with analysts. Just visitk our home page today around 4:30 and 4:45 for both.

