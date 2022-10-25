Apple tightens Apple Store rules on cryptocurrencies and NFTs

Apple’s App Store has clarified its rules on cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) laying out what apps are allowed to do with these technologies. Apps can offer services to sell NFTs and sell services related to them, so long as they use Apple’s in-app purchase system.

Arjun Kharpal for CNBC:

On crypto exchanges, Apple said in updated App Store rules on Monday, that apps may facilitate “transactions or transmissions of cryptocurrency on an approved exchange.” But the app can only be offered in countries or regions where it has licensing and permission to operate a crypto exchange.

“Apps may not use their own mechanisms to unlock content or functionality,” such as cryptocurrencies or cryptocurrency wallets.

Apple has clarified the rules on NFTs, which can be a digital representation of a real-life asset such as artwork and are usually purchased using cryptocurrency.

The guidelines say apps may use in-app purchases to sell NFTs and sell services related to them, such as minting, listing, and the transferring of these tokens. Apps can also allow users to browse NFT collections owned by others so long as the apps do “not include buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms other than in-app purchase.”