Kanye West to buy social media platform Parler

American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer Kanye West, who now goes by the moniker Ye, has proposed to buy the Parler social media platform, parent Parlement Technologies said on Monday.

Reuters:

Nashville-based Parler, which has raised about $56 million till date, said it expects the deal to close during the fourth quarter of 2022. It did not give a deal value. The deal comes as Parler, launched in 2018 and styled itself as a free-speech space for those seeking an alternative to platforms such as Twitter… “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” Ye said in a statement.

Ariel Zilber for The New York Post:

The rapper has also had problems with major social media platforms, being restricted a number of times. Most recently, West was locked out of his Instagram by Facebook parent Meta Platforms for posts that online users condemned as anti-Semitic. He then moved to Twitter, posting for the first time in two years. Last year, Bloomberg reported that West had $122 million in cash and stock as well as billions more in other assets, including his apparel lines. In total, the Swiss bank UBS valued his sneaker and apparel business, over which West retains sole creative and ownership control, at somewhere between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion last year, according to Bloomberg.

