Iris ID: Apple mixed-reality headset said to sport iris scanning for user authentication

According to a new report from The Information, Apple’s mixed reality headset sill sport iris scanning biometric capability. Like Touch ID and Face ID, Apple’s “Iris ID” would allow the user to unlock the headset, authenticate payments, enable seamless user switching, etc.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

By taking advantage of integrated iris biometrics sensors, the Apple headset would reportedly be able to detect who is wearing it by scanning their eyes as it is being put on, automatically logging into the correct user account… Today’s Information report says Apple headset will look quite different to the just announced Meta Quest Pro in regards to physical design. The Quest Pro looks like a plastic visor, but the Apple headset will supposedly use mesh fabric, aluminium and glass, making for a more premium appearance. The Information says Apple’s headset will also be significantly lighter than the Meta (nee Facebook) product. If a user needs glasses, Apple’s headset will allow prescription lenses to be magnetically attached inside the headset. Apple’s first headset product is expected to be aimed at the high-end market, featuring super high-resolution displays — one for each eye — as well as an outward-facing display that shows the facial expressions of the user wearing the headset.

MacDailyNews Take: The rumored cost of Apple’s headset is roughly estimated to be in the $2,000-$3,000 range.

The big, “pricey” VR headset will, in part, exist as a means for developers to build the next killer AR apps for true, light, powerful Apple smartglasses. – MacDailyNews, February 4, 2021

The initial “Apple Reality Pro” mixed-reality headset will be panned by the usual suspects as “too costly,” “lacking content,” “weird-looking,” “the most expensive headset in the world and it doesn’t appeal to business customers because it doesn’t have a keyboard which makes it not a very good email machine,” etc.

The fact will be that Apple’s smartgoggles will be expensive, cool, and niche, but it’s the subsequent Apple smartglasses that will change the world. – MacDailyNews, September 22, 2022

