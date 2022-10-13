Apple begins sales of Certified Refurbished Studio Display models

Apple on Wednesday started sales of Certified Refurbished Studio Display models in the United States. The display is now available at a lower price for the first time since its March 2022 debut.

Every Apple Certified Refurbished product completes a rigorous refurbishment process that includes full functional testing, with special savings of up to 15%. All Apple Certified Refurbished products are packaged in a brand new white box and are sent with free shipping and returns. Apple includes its standard one-year limited warranty with every Apple Certified Refurbished product. Customers also have the option of getting additional coverage by purchasing AppleCare products.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

There are multiple variants of the Studio Display available for purchase, including the base model with tilt-adjustable stand and the model that has nano-texture glass. The base Studio Display is available for $1,359, down from the original price of $1,599. The nano-texture model with tilt adjustable stand is available for $1,609, with the nano-texture add-on meant to minimize glare. Studio Display supplies will vary as available models are added to the refurbished store over time, so we could also see discounted height adjustable models in the future.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s Studio Display pairs beautifully with any Mac. It features a 27-inch 5K Retina display, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with spatial audio.

