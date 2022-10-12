iOS 16.1 to deliver compelling new features to your iPhone

Marking the first major update to the iOS 16 operating system since its public release in September, and the x.1 release many seasoned users wait for before upgrading to a new OS, Apple will release iOS 16.1 delivering compelling new features to all compatible iPhones.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

With iOS 16.1, Apple is bringing several new changes, features, and bug fixes to iPhone users. We’ve highlighted five noteworthy changes below. iOS 16.1 is currently still in beta testing with developers and public beta testers.

• Live Activities: With iOS 16.1, Apple is enabling Live Activities on the redesigned ‌iOS 16‌ Lock Screen and on the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro. Live Activities are a new type of interactive notification that can dynamically display real-time information from apps without needing to open an app directly.

• Redesigned Battery Indicator: In iOS 16.1, Apple is changing the behavior of the battery icon to accurately reflect the iPhone’s charge level when the percentage is shown.

• Apple Fitness+ With Just an iPhone: Starting with iOS 16.1, ‌iPhone‌ users will be able to subscribe and use Apple Fitness+ without needing an Apple Watch.

• Clean Energy Charging Option: In iOS 16.1, Apple has added a new Clean Energy Charging Option that selectively charges the ‌iPhone‌ when lower carbon emission electricity is available in an effort to provide a more green charging method.

• Pre-Load In-App Content:iOS 16.1 adds a new toggle for apps downloaded from the App Store that can automatically run newly downloaded apps in the background to download content before you first launch them.