Forbes: Apple Watch Ultra is big and beautiful, with impressive battery life and a bright display

Inspired by the most extreme activities, Apple Watch Ultra brings a new bold design and a wide range of features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure. A 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal reveal the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet, and a customizable Action button offers instant access to a wide range of useful features.

Apple Watch Ultra has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use. Additionally, a new low-power setting, ideal for multi-day experiences, can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours. The new Wayfinder watch face is designed specifically for the larger Apple Watch Ultra display and includes a compass built into the dial, with space for up to eight complications. Apple Watch Ultra introduces three new bands — Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band — offering unique design features that provide a secure and comfortable fit for every adventure.

David Phelan for Forbes:

With its titanium finish, rugged design and activity-focused features, the Watch Ultra appeals to fans of extreme sports and outdoor adventures. But you don’t need to be a sports fan if you simply want the most advanced smartwatch Apple makes, with the longest battery life and biggest display. At 2,000 nits, the Watch Ultra is twice the brightness of Watch Series 8, so you can read the watch face in the brightest sunlight. The 7% bigger display also means you get more room to display data onscreen. The Workout app shows up to six lines of metrics, for instance. Watch Ultra also adds better GPS navigation. With a dual-frequency (L1 and L5) GPS, this watch is made for accurately navigating areas where GPS gets spotty, including the skyscraper canyons of cities. The battery is 76% bigger than on Watch Series 8, and according to Apple can push its life to 36 hours of use, double the time on other current Watch models. Since Apple’s calculations are done assuming 18 hours is a full day (with the rest of the day being sleep), Watch Ultra is expected to last two days of use between charges. This estimate matched my experience: I found the Watch Ultra did last me almost two days between charges in the normal use mode. You can possibly go up to 60 hours using the new low power mode which turns off the always-on display, among other things. In my testing, the 60-hour estimate felt about right. The bottom line: Watch Ultra has extremely good battery life. No questioning the facts: Apple Watch Ultra is big and beautiful, with impressive battery life and a bright display… Watch Ultra is not just for sports junkies. There’s a lot to recommend it even for those who simply like the idea of a bigger, more capable Watch that lasts longer.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully Apple made boatloads because the reviews are stellar and the Ultra is mighty tempting for those of us who’ve been wearing “regular” Apple Watches since 2015 and yearn for a bigger, brighter, badder Apple Watch.

